Watch The New ‘Adventure’ Promo For ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

Another preview for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was released Tuesday, and it’ll have fans juiced.

As we all know, “TROS” will be the final chapter in the latest saga. It’ll wrap everything together after decades and decades of action. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars‘ Fans)

I can’t wait. With every new preview, I get more excited and the “Adventure” promo wasn’t an exception at all.

Give it a watch below.

This movie is going to be so lit. The epic conclusion between Kylo Ren and Rey is something we’ve waited years for, and I can’t wait.

How could you not be excited? This is “Star Wars” we’re talking about! This is the Jedi vs. the Sith! This is what it’s all about.

This is seconds left in the fourth quarter and the ball on the goal line.

I know the latest films have their critics, and I do get it. I do understand why people have had issues. I’m right there with you in part, but I’m generally not a hater.

Are they as good as the original trilogy? Obviously not, but that’s okay. You have to enjoy them for what they are.

You can catch “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters December 20. You know I’ll be there.