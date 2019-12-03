President Trump Announces That Camp David Will Host 2020 G-7 Summit

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will host the 2020 G-7 Summit in June at Camp David.

Trump made the announcement at the 2019 NATO Summit in London, emphasizing how “close” Camp David is to Washington, D.C., and promising to give “great access” to the press for the event. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Accuses Trump Of ‘Mafia-Like Shakedown’ Of Ukrainian President)

President Trump announces G7 will be at Camp David. pic.twitter.com/nf3BMswT2x — CSPAN (@cspan) December 3, 2019

The G-7 Summit was initially supposed to be held at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, but the administration scrapped those plans in October after receiving criticism that the location was planned to financially benefit the president. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Rips Democrats For Handling Of Trump Investigations)

Trump has long-maintained that his presidency is not benefiting him financially, but said he changed the location of the G-7 because of the “crazed and irrational hostility” of Democrats and the media.

“Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020,” Trump said at the time. “We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!”

The 2020 G-7 will take place from June 10-12 of 2020. Former President Barack Obama also hosted the then G-8 Summit at Camp David in May 2012.