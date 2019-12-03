‘One Of The Most Epic Burns In Internet History’: Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘Best Wishes’ Tweet To Kamala Harris Sets Twitter On Fire

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s conciliatory Tuesday tweet to Kamala Harris following the California Democratic senator’s early exit from the 2020 presidential race provoked a tidal wave of responses from Twitter users quick to recall recent campaign trail conflict between the two.

The fireworks between the two began during the July Democratic debate, when Harris called Gabbard an “apologist” for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after Gabbard criticized Harris’ record prosecuting minor drug offenders in California. After the debate, Harris famously described herself as a “top-tier candidate.” Last month during MSNBC’s Democratic debate, the two clashed again over foreign policy.

While many on Twitter gave Gabbard credit for sinking Harris’ campaign, the Hawaii lawmaker actually sent what she likely considered a magnanimous, well-meaning tweet offering “best wishes” to Harris following the announcement of her exit: (RELATED: Did Tulsi Gabbard Actually End Kamala Harris’s Campaign?)

Sending my best wishes to @KamalaHarris, her family & supporters who have campaigned so hard. While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people. I look forward to working together on the challenges we face as a nation — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 3, 2019

Which predictably provoked a firestorm of reactions:

Journalist Tim Pool called the tweet “one of the most epic burns in internet history.”

I honestly can’t see this as anything other than one of the most epic burns in internet history https://t.co/Z4XuJPfWTB — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 3, 2019

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro wrote, “It’s the subtle cuts that hurt most.”

It’s the subtle cuts that hurt most https://t.co/oPhZ5pYIqA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 3, 2019

There were plenty more:

Tulsi killed Kamala’s campaign and then sent her a gift basket with a “get well soon” card. https://t.co/8il39y1WsR — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 3, 2019

This tweet should be the illustration that accompanies the dictionary definition of “schadenfreude” https://t.co/i3yiojZCq7 — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) December 3, 2019

Is this how they say “Bless Your Heart” in Hawaiian? https://t.co/JYsP9rBCEi — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) December 3, 2019

That one will leave a mark. https://t.co/Sl10uK2Fas — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) December 3, 2019