‘One Of The Most Epic Burns In Internet History’: Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘Best Wishes’ Tweet To Kamala Harris Sets Twitter On Fire

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Holds A Meet-And-Greet In Las Vegas
Scott Morefield Reporter

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s conciliatory Tuesday tweet to Kamala Harris following the California Democratic senator’s early exit from the 2020 presidential race provoked a tidal wave of responses from Twitter users quick to recall recent campaign trail conflict between the two.

The fireworks between the two began during the July Democratic debate, when Harris called Gabbard an “apologist” for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after Gabbard criticized Harris’ record prosecuting minor drug offenders in California. After the debate, Harris famously described herself as a “top-tier candidate.” Last month during MSNBC’s Democratic debate, the two clashed again over foreign policy.

While many on Twitter gave Gabbard credit for sinking Harris’ campaign, the Hawaii lawmaker actually sent what she likely considered a magnanimous, well-meaning tweet offering “best wishes” to Harris following the announcement of her exit: (RELATED: Did Tulsi Gabbard Actually End Kamala Harris’s Campaign?)

Which predictably provoked a firestorm of reactions:

Journalist Tim Pool called the tweet “one of the most epic burns in internet history.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro wrote, “It’s the subtle cuts that hurt most.”

There were plenty more: