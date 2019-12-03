Wisconsin Releases Epic Video Recapping The Slaughter Of Minnesota

Wisconsin dropped an epic video late Monday afternoon recapping the glorious win over Minnesota.

This past Saturday, my Badgers traveled to Minnesota, torpedoed the boat that Fleck was commanding, shook the college football world, packed our stuff up and went home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin (@BadgerFootball) smacks Minnesota (@GopherFootball) and P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck). The Gophers rowed their boat right into a damn iceberg. It’s time for Ohio State (@OhioStateFB) to get their ass kicking in the Big 10 title game. See you next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iXpfT1wjPm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2019

It was as good as it could it could get for those of us who wear red and white in support of the Wisconsin Badgers. The video released by the squad is downright incredible.

Watch it below.

I still can’t get over this game. We’re days removed from killing Minnesota, and I’ve still got the tingling sensation.

When will it go away? Will it ever go away? Let’s hope not. Let’s really hope not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 30, 2019 at 4:35pm PST

I know I should be focused on Ohio State, and I am focused on the Buckeyes. Trust me, that game plan is being heavily focused on.

Not a single detail will be overlooked, but I still am so pumped about what we witnessed the Badgers do this past Saturday.

We rolled into the Twin Cities and bombed them in a fashion that would make our WWII veterans proud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 30, 2019 at 3:54pm PST

Now, upward and onward to Indy for a game against Ohio State. See you all Saturday night!