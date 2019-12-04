Adam Sandler Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘Saturday Night Live’

Actor Adam Sandler got candid about his firing from “Saturday Night Live” during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.”

Sandler was fired from “SNL” in 1995, along with Chris Farley, who passed away in 1997, according to a report published Wednesday by Fox News. The “Just Go With It” actor has always claimed he wasn’t sure why he was fired, but revealed other details during his recent interview.

“At the time, I was hurt because I didn’t know what else I was going to do,” Sandler said. “I know it wasn’t Lorne’s decision. The NBC head dude, I know he didn’t like our gang.”

“Maybe I would have never left because I’m not good at saying goodbye,” he added. “They had to get rid of me some time.” (RELATED: Adam Sandler To Host ‘SNL’ For First Time)

Sandler was a member of the show from 1990-1995. Sandler admitted he “pretended” he wasn’t sad.

“I was probably sad into covering the sadness up with being mad and saying ‘f**k you blah, blah, blah,'” Sandler recalled. “But I remember when I saw Farley and he said: ‘Me, too, they don’t want me either.’ ‘We were both like ‘f**k this s**t.’ We got mad together, pretended we weren’t sad, pretended this was for the best.”