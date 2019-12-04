Anna Faris Talks About The Ex That Cheated On Her: ‘There Was That Gut Feeling’

Anna Faris opened up about an ex who cheated on her during their relationship and shared that “there was that gut feeling” that the person had been with another woman.

“I woke them up in the middle of the night and was like, ‘Are you f–king so and so,'” the 43-year-old actress explained to guest Kat Von D during the “Anna Faris is Unqualified” podcast, per Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce They’re Separating: ‘We Tried Hard For A Long Time’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Dec 4, 2019 at 12:55pm PST

“He was like, ‘You’re crazy,'” she added. “I’m pretty oblivious sometimes. Especially in relationships. Of course, I don’t want to believe that anything [is wrong], but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more.” (RELATED:Celebrate Anna Faris’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Faris continued, “Not to be too gender-specific, I do think as women we’re sort of taught to suppress fear or suspicion because we might be deemed as suspicious or neurotic or crazy.”

“The House Bunny” star then explained it wasn’t until years later that she learned that her suspicions were right all along and that the unnamed ex had infact cheated on her.

As previously reported, Chris Pratt and Faris made headlines in 2017 when they both announced via their social media accounts that they were separating after nine years of marriage. The pair were officially divorced in 2018.