Chris Pratt Apologizes For Single-Use Plastic Bottle Use After Being Called Out By Jason Momoa

Actor Chris Pratt apologized for using a single-use plastic water bottle in an advertisement after being called out by actor Jason Momoa.

Pratt originally shared a photo of himself posing in athletic wear as an announcement for his partnership with Amazon, according to a report published by Page Six. In the photo, Pratt is dressed in athletic clothing and holding a plastic water bottle.

“Bro i love u but wtf on the water bottle,” Momoa commented. “No single use plastic. come on.”

“Aquaman! You’re completely right,” Pratt replied, Town Hall reported. “Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug with me too. I even had it that day!!!” (RELATED: ‘Aquaman 2’ Filming Postponed Due To Jason Momoa Reportedly Being Run Over By A Bulldozer)

“My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic,” he added. “Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

Momoa took to Instagram to share another apology after Pratt received backlash.

“BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do,” Momoa captioned the photo. “I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them.”