What’s It Like Receiving A Pardon Phone Call From Trump?

Former Army lieutenant Clint Lorance was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder for the orders he gave to platoon members to fire on three Afghan Men in 2012.

He was serving a 19-year prison sentence when President Donald Trump stepped in and changed his life forever with a pardon. (RELATED:Navy Secretary Richard Spencer Out After Beef With Trump Over Eddie Gallagher.)

Lorance gave the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill the details of his phone call with Trump and his reaction to those who disagree with his pardon.

Stay tuned for DC’s full interview with Lorance and our exploration of the other side of this story.

