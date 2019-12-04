Dabo Swinney Responds To Paul Finebaum, Says ‘Don’t Worry About Criticism From People You Wouldn’t Seek Advice From’

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney dropped an epic line Tuesday in response to analyst Paul Finebaum.

The ESPN pundit called the Clemson coach “the most annoying winner in sports” during a recent segment, and it was actually kind of funny. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think Dabo Swinney is the most annoying winner in all of sports.”@finebaum was ON ONE today pic.twitter.com/2zDdRCAs6h — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 3, 2019

Did Swinney get angry or lose his cool? Not at all. He addressed the media Tuesday, praised Finebaum’s talents and then dropped the mic with one sentence.

“You don’t worry about criticism from people you wouldn’t seek advice from,” the two-time national champion said.

“You don’t worry about criticism from people you wouldn’t seek advice from.” Dabo Swinney reacting in real time to Paul Finebaum’s remarks that he needs a “pacifier and a timeout,” where bologna sandwiches, Miss Puckett and adult naps were also discussed. @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/b5pwdcn26t — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) December 3, 2019

This right here is why Swinney is one of the best people in all of sports. A lot of coaches probably would have responded more aggressively.

Not him. The Clemson leader praised Finebaum’s ability to move the needle, which is very accurate, and then proceeded to politely say how little he cares about his opinion.

It was the perfect balance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Nov 30, 2019 at 12:50pm PST

Plus, Swinney knows all that matters is if he can win. The Tigers are a hell of a ball team, and will likely give an awesome show in the playoff.

Props to Swinney for dropping the great line.