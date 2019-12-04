Democrats Are Feeling The Heat On Impeachment

Democrats in Congress have spent a lot of time talking about impeaching President Donald Trump, but do their constituents agree on spending all this time on impeachment?

Some polls have suggested that more oppose impeachment than support it. Many Republicans have chosen to ignore the impeachment proceedings entirely, suggesting that there are, perhaps, more important things to worry about. Watch this video to see what some Democrats and Republicans are saying about the impeachment proceedings. (RELATED: White House Declines House Judiciary Impeachment Hearing Invitation)

