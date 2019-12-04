Ivanka Turns Heads In Blue And Black Jumpsuit At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in stunning blue and black jumpsuit during a visit to Indiana.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve striped number as she joined Governor Holcomb during a tour of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a series of snaps she shared on Instagram. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the fun look with loose hair and black flats. Ivanka captioned her post simply, “At the Brickyard!

Fun Fact: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the WORLD’s largest spectator sporting facility and oldest speedway. Thank you Governor Holcomb for the ‘warm’ welcome to this Indiana favorite!” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 4, 2019 at 2:03pm PST

Several other clips from the first daughter’s visit to the state have since surfaced on social media. Check them out.

Members of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, including Ivanka Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, making a visit to IMS. Tomorrow they will be meeting here in Indy to discuss the economy/job opportunities in Indiana, and across the country. pic.twitter.com/RIvilsDYKX — Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) December 4, 2019

Just ahead of the trip, Ivanka tweeted that the visit would mark a celebration of the 4th meeting of the “American Workforce Policy Advisory Board” and she included a couple great throwback shots of her outfits from those events.

“Tomorrow we will host our 4th American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in Indianapolis, Indiana,” Trump wrote. “Excited to discuss the progress made in giving every American the opportunity to succeed in the hottest economy.”

Tomorrow we will host our 4th American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in Indianapolis, Indiana! Excited to discuss the progress made in giving every American the opportunity to succeed in the hottest economy. pic.twitter.com/iyul0WgOs0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 4, 2019

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always right on as has been noted numerous times. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.