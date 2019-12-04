Watch The Trailer For The James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ With Daniel Craig

The trailer for the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die” dropped Wednesday, and it’s absolutely electric.

The plot of the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is, “The 25th Bond film finds Daniel Craig’s 007 living a quiet life in Jamaica. Bond’s retirement is interrupted when his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) comes to him for help rescue a kidnapped scientist, and things only get more complicated from there.” (RELATED: The Newest James Bond Girl Has Been Revealed. Her Photos Are Awesome)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Dec 3, 2019 at 5:00am PST

If the trailer is any indication of things to come, fans are in for one of the best films in the saga with the 25th installment.

Daniel Craig appears to be in prime form and Rami Malek is sinister as all hell as the main bad guy. Watch the awesome full trailer below.

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? Malek and Craig on screen together is going to be awesome. You can go ahead and inject that kind of energy into my veins right now.

How could you watch that trailer and not be super pumped? “No Time to Die” looks like it might be the best Bond movie in a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Nov 10, 2019 at 9:00am PST

The only downside here is that we have to wait until April 2020 to get it in theaters. I want it right now! I don’t want to wait!

Unfortunately, we don’t have a choice. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailer. I’m guessing most of you are also pumped.