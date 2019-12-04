Jay-Z Surprises Fans By Returning To Spotify

Musician Jay-Z has returned to Spotify.

The “Empire State Of Mind” singer’s music is now all available on Spotify after being scrubbed from the streaming service for the past two years, according to a report published Wednesday by the New York Post.

The announcement comes on Jay-Z’s 50th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Hov, Welcome back to Spotify,” the company tweeted.

Jay-Z’s music has been absent from Spotify for the past two years after the musician launched his own music streaming service Tidal. After he acquired Tidal, his music catalog was briefly banned from Apple Music, but eventually returned to the platform.

The catalog remained banned from Spotify, “at the request of the artist” until Wednesday. (RELATED: Jay-Z: America’s First Hip-Hop Artist Turned Billionaire)

Jay-Z acquired Tidal for $56 million from a Norwegian media firm in 2014, the NY Post reported. The following year, Rihanna and Alicia Keys were announced as co-owners. The streaming service was advertised as allowing artists to net a greater profit from the streams of their music.

However, Tidal had trouble growing its numbers of subscribers.

Sprint bought a 33% stake in Tidal in 2017 after reports surfaced that the company was in talks to sell to Apple.

Most recently, Tidal was investigated for allegedly inflating the streaming numbers of some artists in January.