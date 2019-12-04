Johnny Manziel’s Wife Bre Tiesi Files For Divorce

Johnny Manziel’s wife Bre Tiesi is looking to split from the former star quarterback.

According to TMZ on Wednesday, Tiesi has filed for divorce from the Texas A&M Heisman winner. The two separated last spring when Manziel was in the AAF with the Memphis Express.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody who follows sports at all. Manziel’s separation from Bre happened very publicly after she said “vows were broken.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Manziel later said the situation was “sad” and apologized for unknown actions.

This is the first time in a long time Manziel has been in the news. He’s been keeping his head low as the XFL likely waits for him.

However, it’s not a great look that when he’s back in the news it’s for a divorce. Love hurts!

We’ll have to see what is next for Manziel, but I think it’s safe to say this chapter of his life is shut forever.

Now, fans wait to see if Johnny Football ever throws a football in a pro game again. Let’s hope he does. It’d be a hell of a lot of fun to see.