Justin Bieber Apologizes For Using Racist Language In The Past

Musician Justin Bieber apologized for using racist language in the past.

Bieber, 25, shared his thoughts on racism on his Instagram on Tuesday, where he told fans what he was focusing on for the holidays.

“I’m determined this holiday season to take ownership of all my shortcomings and work on them for myself and the ones I love! What is your goal?” he captioned a photo of a cartoon Christmas tree.

Bieber went on to apologize for racist language he has used in the past. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Questioned By Cops Over Designer Shoes)

“When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words,” he captioned a photo of a graphic reading “Stand Against Racism.” “Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”

The “Sorry” singer has apologized before for insensitive comments he made when he was younger. The most recent apology came in 2014 after a video surfaced of a young Bieber telling a joke using the n-word.

I’m very sorry,” Bieber told the Associated Press at the time the video resurfaced. “I take all my friendships with people of all cultures very seriously and I apologize for offending or hurting anyone with my childish and inexcusable behavior.”

“I thought it was OK to repeat hurtful words and jokes, but I didn’t realize at the time that it wasn’t funny and that in fact my actions were continuing the ignorance,” the statement continued. “Thanks to friends and family I learned from my mistakes and grew up and apologized for those wrongs. Now that these mistakes from the past have become public I need to apologize again to all of those who I have offended.”