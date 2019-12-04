Justin Fields Says His Knee Hurts, Will Try To Play Against Wisconsin In The B1G Title Game

Ohio State superstar Justin Fields is struggling with knee pain, but he will try to play against Wisconsin in the Big 10 title game.

Fields got injured against Michigan, but didn’t miss a bunch of time in the blowout win. However, it turns out that he is most certainly not healthy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It hurts right now, of course. In my mind, I’m playing on Saturday, I don’t care how much it hurts,” Fields explained to the media on Tuesday, according to Saturday Tradition.

Many of you are probably thinking right now that I’m super excited about potentially playing OSU without Fields out there.

You’d be wrong. I want Justin Fields out there for the Buckeyes, and I want him at 100% health. You’re out of your mind if you think I don’t want to face him at full strength.

We will absolutely beat Ohio State if their star gunslinger isn’t out on the field. That’s just a fact. It might not even be close. This isn’t like when Cardale Jones came in.

It’s not close at all. Wisconsin will massacre the Buckeyes if Justin Fields sits out.

It’ll lead to nonstop excuses from Buckeyes fans if we win. I don’t want that. I want to beat the Buckeyes at full strength.

I want Justin Fields to play the best game of his life, and we still win. That’s the scenario I want to watch unfold.

Get better, Justin! As a Wisconsin fan, I’m cheering for you!