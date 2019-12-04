Kate Middleton Rocks Red Jacket And Jeans Combo During Visit At Christmas Tree Farm

Kate Middleton truly looked festive when she showed up Wednesday in a bright red jacket with a green top during a visit to a Christmas tree farm in Buckinghamshire, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve jacket and top combo that she paired with dark blue jeans during her visit at the farm with families and children supported by the Royal Patron of Family Action. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the great winter look with loose hair and brown boots. To say she looked absolutely perfect would be a serious understatement.

Judging by the pictures, a great time was had by all who attended. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

In several shots, we see the duchess hanging out with the kids taking part in holiday traditions like picking out Christmas trees and making decorations. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

“Her Majesty The Queen has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. Her Majesty took the patronage over from Queen Mary in 1953,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read. “@family_action

was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support.”

Her Majesty The Queen has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. Her Majesty took the patronage over from Queen Mary in 1953.

@family_action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. pic.twitter.com/wQkYygrk9m — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 4, 2019

To mark her new patronage of @family_action, The Duchess visited a Christmas tree farm in Buckinghamshire to join families and and children who are supported by the charity. pic.twitter.com/fRVFoycDfr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 4, 2019

In the Elves’ Enchanted Forest, The Duchess joined children taking part in Christmas activities, including making decorations and eco-friendly reindeer food. pic.twitter.com/DVJTEceuP7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 4, 2019

Middleton’s fashion sense is always spot on. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.