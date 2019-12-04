Editorial

Kate Middleton Rocks Red Jacket And Jeans Combo During Visit At Christmas Tree Farm

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire, where she will take part in Christmas activities with families and children who are supported by the Family Action charity. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 4, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton truly looked festive when she showed up Wednesday in a bright red jacket with a green top during a visit to a Christmas tree farm in Buckinghamshire, England.

(Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve jacket and top combo that she paired with dark blue jeans during her visit at the farm with families and children supported by the Royal Patron of Family Action. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

(Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She completed the great winter look with loose hair and brown boots. To say she looked absolutely perfect would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Judging by the pictures, a great time was had by all who attended. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

In several shots, we see the duchess hanging out with the kids taking part in holiday traditions like picking out Christmas trees and making decorations. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

(Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Her Majesty The Queen has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. Her Majesty took the patronage over from Queen Mary in 1953,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read. “@family_action
was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support.”

Middleton’s fashion sense is always spot on. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.