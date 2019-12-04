Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Camila Morrone Opens Up About Their 23-Year Age Difference

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, didn’t hold back when asked about her and the actor’s 23-year age difference.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” the 22-year-old model and actress shared with the Los Angeles Times in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Crew Members Told Not To Make Eye Contact With Leonardo DiCaprio On Set)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camilamorrone) on Nov 15, 2019 at 8:06am PST

“I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” she added. (RELATED: Check Out The Incredible Photos Of Brad Pitt And Leonard DiCaprio On The Set Of The Charles Manson Film)

Morrone continued, while explaining that she understands the scrutiny about her and the 45-year-old actor dating.

“I probably would be curious about it too,” Camila shared. “I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that.”

“Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. … I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camilamorrone) on Nov 3, 2019 at 9:49am PST

It wasn’t the first time, the “Death Wish” star has made a comment about the reaction to their age gap. In July, she posted a snap on Instagram of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart and captioned the great black-and-white shot “a love like this.”

As previously reported, Morrone and “The Revenant” actor have been rumored to be seeing each other now for more than a year and kept their relationship mostly quiet.