Melania Trump Blasts Pamela Karlan For Barron Trump Joke: ‘You Should Be Ashamed’

First lady Melania Trump slammed constitutional scholar Pamela Karlan on Wednesday after she made a joke invoking Barron Trump during the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” Trump tweeted. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

Karlan was widely condemned on Wednesday after she brought up President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump’s 13-year-old son Barron during her testimony to the House Judiciary Committee. Karlan, a law school professor, was called as a witness by the Democrats on the committee. (RELATED: Pamela Karlan Mentions Barron Trump During Impeachment Hearing)

“I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the president can name his son ‘Barron,’ he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan said, which earned her applause from some in the committee room.

Karlan has notably donated over $10,000 to Democratic candidates, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, and has expressed anti-Trump bias in the past. She also admitted once that she crossed the street in Washington, DC to avoid walking directly past the Trump International Hotel.