Melvin Gordon Doesn’t Know If He’ll Play For The Chargers Next Season

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon doesn’t know what awaits him next season.

After holding out for part of the 2019 campaign and the Chargers not being any good upon his return, many have wondered what the former Wisconsin star will do next. As it turns out, he doesn’t even know himself at the moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gordon told the Los Angeles Times the following in a piece published late Tuesday about his future:

I don’t know, man. It’s hard to look and say you warrant anything when you’re losing. I just have to do my job. No one knows their situation. It’s the business side of things. I don’t know if I’ll be here or somewhere else. Hopefully, it is here.

If I was advising Gordon, I’d tell him to dip out from the Chargers as quickly as possible. Why stick around at this point?

Rivers is at the end of the road, the team isn’t very good and management doesn’t really want to pay him the money he’s demanding.

It’s the perfect storm of nothing going well. He might as well get paid to play elsewhere and get put in an offense that can actually use his skills.

Gordon is one of the best running backs in the league. That’s just a fact, and he’s wasting away in Los Angeles.

At this point, the Chargers have made it pretty clear they don’t want to pay Gordon. This is about making money.

The NFL isn’t charity. Finish out the season as strongly as you can, and then bounce.