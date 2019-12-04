Mike Greenberg Rips Delusional Michigan Fans In Glorious Rant

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg recently had an incredible rant about Michigan football fans.

During a Tuesday broadcast, Greenberg shredded how delusional fans of the Wolverines have become as they grow more and more frustrated with Jim Harbaugh’s lack of real success. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In terms of football porn and incendiary material, I’m not sure Michigan fans will see something they hate more than this video.

However, just because somebody hates it doesn’t mean it’s not true. Watch the glorious rant below.

Here’s how everyone has it wrong about Jim Harbaugh. @getupespn pic.twitter.com/b7n1y8LeWQ — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 3, 2019

As one of my friends said after texting me that rant, Michigan students should be required to take a class on the history of their football program.

They might actually realize how stupid they’re behaving with all these delusional expectations. Here’s a newsflash for everybody in Ann Arbor and for those who support the Wolverines, you’re not an elite team anymore.

You’re just not. You can kick and scream all you want. It doesn’t mean I’m wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Nov 26, 2019 at 6:21am PST

When was the last time Michigan was relevant on the national stage? I’m not talking about simply being in the headlines.

I’m talking about when was the last time the Wolverines were taken seriously as a national title contender? It’s certainly not been in the past 10 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Nov 24, 2019 at 11:07am PST

They should be grateful with nine or 10 wins a season. Anything else is a sign of delusion.