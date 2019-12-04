Here’s What Nikki Haley Says Is Really Behind Democrats’ Impeachment Push

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Wednesday that the Democratic push for impeaching President Donald Trump is really about flipping Senate seats.

Haley offered the theory in a tweet during Wednesday’s impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee.

Haley said that she does not believe the hearings are about defeating the president, but rather about winning Senate seats for Democrats. (RELATED: Jerry Nadler Claims The Facts On Trump Impeachment Are ‘Undisputed’)

“I don’t believe the Dems are pushing these impeachment hearings because they believe they can defeat the Pres,” Haley tweeted. “I believe this is a political game to win senate seats of those senators in vulnerable elections. It is one of the biggest political campaigns we have ever seen.”



I don’t believe the Dems are pushing these impeachment hearings because they believe they can defeat the Pres.I believe this is a political game to win senate seats of those senators in vulnerable https://t.co/ahmg54JX50 is one of the biggest political campaigns we have ever seen — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 4, 2019

Haley’s comments come as Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, attacked what he called the Democrats’ “bribery” narrative during his testimony. Turley also admitted that while he voted against Trump, he thought Democrats have insufficient evidence to impeach the president.

