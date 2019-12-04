Ohio State Sells Out Of Their Tickets For The B1G Title Game Against Wisconsin

Ohio State fans are juiced to play Wisconsin in the Big 10 title game Saturday in Indianapolis.

According to Dan Hope, the Buckeyes have already sold all 11,000 of the tickets allotted to them for the B1G championship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State says it has sold out its 11,000-ticket allotment for Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game. Buckeyes are the designated visiting team for Saturday’s game, but it’d be a surprise if it’s not a pro-Ohio State crowd. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 3, 2019

This is what I like to hear. Yes, I want the Wisconsin crowd to show up and show out. Make no doubt about that.

We’re coming for the throat of OSU. There’s no doubt at all about whether or not the crowd rocking Badgers gear will be ready for war.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin (@BadgerFootball) smacks Minnesota (@GopherFootball) and P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck). The Gophers rowed their boat right into a damn iceberg. It’s time for Ohio State (@OhioStateFB) to get their ass kicking in the Big 10 title game. See you next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iXpfT1wjPm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2019

At the same time, I want Ohio State fired up as well. Strike that. I don’t want it. I need it. Big games aren’t fun when one side isn’t all in.

Selling the entire OSU ticket allotment by Tuesday tells me all I need to know about the mindset of OSU fans. They are ready to get into the trenches and fight.

I’m right there with them. We’re geared up, the planes are fueled, the bombs are being loaded, the warships are setting to sea, the helicopters are spinning up and battle plans are being finalized to the final detail.

It really doesn’t get much better than this.

I look forward to seeing Ohio State take the field. I really do. That’s not bravado or bluster. It’s a man addicted to competition.

Tune in Saturday at 8:00 EST to watch it all go down. We’re in for a war for the ages.