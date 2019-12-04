Politics

Pamela Karlan Offers Back-handed Apology To Melania For Invoking Barron Trump’s Name In Impeachment Hearing

Witness Pamela Karlan Uses Son Barron To Attack Trump

Photo Credit: Screenshot/YouTube/C-Span

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Professor Pamela Karlan offered a qualified apology Wednesday after being called out by First Lady Melania Trump for using Barron Trump’s name during her impeachment testimony.

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that,” the Stanford professor said before turning her apology into another attack on President Donald Trump. “I wish the president would apologize, obviously, for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that.” (RELATED: Melania Trump Blasts Pamela Karlan For Barron Trump Joke: ‘You Should Be Ashamed’)

Karlan, in attempting to make a point about the fact that the Constitution does not allow for titles of nobility, said that “the President can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

She quickly incurred the wrath of the first lady, who issued a tweet rebuking her for using a child as a political prop. “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” she tweeted.

Melania was not alone in voicing her outrage over the mention of her son’s name.

Not everyone was buying Karlan’s apology at face value, however.