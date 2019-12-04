Pamela Karlan Mentions Barron Trump During Impeachment Hearing

Pamela Karlan, a law professor at Stanford Law School, dragged President Donald Trump’s 13-year-old son Barron into the impeachment drama Wednesday.

Karlan made the comments while explaining the difference between a president and a monarch.

“I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the president can name his son ‘Barron,’ he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan said.

Karlan was one of four law professors to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about impeachment Wednesday, with three of them arguing in favor of impeachment.

Karlan’s decision to mention the president’s son during the hearing elicited strong reactions from conservatives on Twitter who took offense to Karlan’s comments.

Democrats chose liberal professor Pam Karlan as their star impeachment witness. She just went out of her way to mock and attack Barron Trump, the President’s 13-year-old child. Democrats have disgraced themselves by giving a platform to this unhinged, petty kook. pic.twitter.com/LuteVNdbS7 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2019

One of Democrats’ impeachment witnesses, the one who says she can’t walk on the sidewalk in front of Trump hotel because of her hatred for Bad Orange Man, just went after Barron Trump, if you’re wondering how things are going. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 4, 2019