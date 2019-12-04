PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Beat North Carolina State

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team Wednesday night needs to beat North Carolina State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Right now, the Wolfpack are 5-2 and my beloved Badgers are a struggling 4-3. Granted, all our losses are to good teams. It’s still unacceptable to have three losses seven games into the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We have to win. It’s not up for debate. We’ve now lost back-to-back games. The Badgers have to come out firing Wednesday night.

If we don’t, we’ll be .500 with things only getting substantially harder after a matchup with the Wolfpack. Our backs are to the wall.

Does that sound intense? Well, it should. The time for screwing around is over. Hell, the time for close games needs to be over.

If Wisconsin loses Wednesday night, then Greg Gard, Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers and the rest of our squad are going to be facing a daunting task the rest of the way.

Just win, Wisconsin. Don’t think about it. Just go out, play our style of basketball and come home with a win.

You can catch the game at 9:15 EST Wednesday night on ESPN2.