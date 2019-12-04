Pro-Impeachment Witness Karlan Walked Across The Street To Avoid Trump’s Name

One of the constitutional law experts brought in Wednesday by House Democrats to advance their impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is apparently triggered by the mere sight of his name.

Stanford Law professor Pamela Karlan says she had to cross the street when she saw the Trump hotel on the street.

Professor who testified today in favor of Trump impeachment says that she has to cross the street when walking past a building with Trump’s name on it pic.twitter.com/V9w2USSC2P — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 4, 2019

Karlan was participating in a panel discussion with the American Constitution Society, for which she is currently the chairwoman of the board of directors in. She described landing in Washington D.C. “I came in from the airport yesterday and I got off of the bus from Dulles [Airport] down at the plaza. And as I was walking past what used the old post office building that is now the Trump hotel … I had to cross the street of course.” She was asked, “Are you staying there?” The professor responded, “God no! Never. Never.” (RELATED: Democrats Stack Judiciary Impeachment Hearing With Anti-Trump Witnesses)

The video was also featured on “Hannity” Wednesday night when the Fox News host noted that Karlan had “donated thousands of dollars” to Democrats like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Karlan testified before the House Judiciary Committee as a pro-impeachment witness who was anything but friendly towards the president or committee Republicans.

In her opening statement, she responded to ranking member Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins who suggested that Karlan had not read all of the testimony delivered to the impeachment inquiry by saying she was “insulted” by that contention. (RELATED: Schiff Obtained Private Phone Records For Impeachment Report)

Later in the proceedings, Karlan told a joke at the First Family’s expense, saying that though the president can name his son Barron “he can’t make him a baron.” Her attempt at humor fell on deaf ears, especially those of First Lady Melania Trump who chastised the professor. “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” Trump tweeted. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”