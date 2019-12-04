REPORT: Eli Manning Will Likely Start For The Giants Against The Eagles

Eli Manning is about to be a starting quarterback in the NFL again.

According to The New York Post on Tuesday, Manning is expected to start Monday night for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles because Daniel Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s how Jones injured the ankle: 265-pound linebacker Preston Smith landed with all of his weight on Jones’ right leg. This happened midway through the second quarter. Jones didn’t miss a snap and finished the game pic.twitter.com/wGn6CvzZVC — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 4, 2019

Well, this is a bit of an unexpected twist in the whole Manning/Jones saga. Once Daniel Jones got the starting nod, there was no question it was his team going forward.

Manning brought two Super Bowl rings to the franchise, and his legacy is cemented. At the same time, the team clearly needed to move forward.

That’s why Daniel Jones was their first-round draft pick.

I think it’s safe to say that just about everybody with a functioning brain thought Manning had taken his last snap with the Giants.

Again, it’s not an attack on him. Things just had to change, and Jones is the guy of the future.

However, injuries happen, and now Manning will be back in the starting lineup for at least one game. I don’t think that’ll make getting benched sting any less, but at least he’s back on the field.

We’ll see how he does. I have no doubt he’s been staying ready, and this very well could be the last time he throws a pass in an NFL game.

He might as well leave it all out on the field.