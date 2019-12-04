Here’s How Rush Limbaugh’s Producer Is Working To ‘Make Black Americans Republicans Again’

Many people know Rush Limbaugh’s executive producer Bo Snerdley is a black man.

Fewer people know that his real name is actually James Golden, and even fewer know that he just launched a new super PAC, New Journey, aimed at “making black Americans Republican again.”

Deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc talked about Golden’s new venture Wednesday morning and the impact the Rush Limbaugh Show still plays in the media landscape.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!