Ryan Day And P.J. Fleck Named Coaches Of The Year In The Big Ten

Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck were named the best coaches in the Big Ten for the 2019 season.

Day was crowned coach of the year by the media, and Fleck was awarded the same honor by his fellow coaches after taking Minnesota to a 10-2 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“At the end of the day, it’s a ‘we.’”@ryandaytime on winning @B1Gfootball COY, the first @OhioStateFB to earn the laurel since 1979 (Earle Bruce). pic.twitter.com/N06mOfxtSY — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) December 3, 2019

As selected by his peers, @Coach_Fleck is the B1G Coach of the Year. Put your hands together for the @GopherFootball leader: pic.twitter.com/MBLkKdSBlN — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) December 3, 2019

I can accept both of these choices for coach of the year for the media and the coaches themselves. Day took a mostly overlooked Ohio State team to a perfect 12-0 season.

Let’s all rewind a little bit back to early August. Nobody, and I mean nobody, in the national media was really shining a light on OSU at all.

Now, they’re the number one team in America in the playoff rankings. That’s not a joke. The Buckeyes appear to be the real deal, and Day has done an excellent job leading them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 3, 2019 at 2:32pm PST

At the same time, Fleck has also done an awesome job with the Gophers. He took a program that was widely seen as a joke, and got them to an impressive 10-2 season.

For as much as I trash Minnesota and make fun of them for being Wisconsin’s dumb little cousin, there’s no question at all that Fleck has them moving in the right direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Football (@gopherfootball) on Dec 3, 2019 at 3:04pm PST

Now, does this mean that I won’t continue to come for the throats of both programs just because I applauded them in this moment?

Yeah, don’t bet on me holding back. I’m just pointing out these two men have both done excellent jobs this season, and are both worthy of high praise.