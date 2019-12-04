Season 2 Of ‘Jack Ryan’ On Amazon Prime Draws Monster Ratings, Averages 4.62 Million Viewers

Season two of “Jack Ryan” on Amazon Prime put up some gigantic ratings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of the hit show averaged 4.62 million viewers in the Nielsen ratings for the first seven days. The premiere got 7.29 million viewers.

In a bit of an interesting tidbit, the same data revealed the average household income of a “Jack Ryan” viewer is just under $100,000, which I find to be fascinating. (REVIEW: ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 2 On Amazon Prime Is Outstanding)

I’m glad that the John Krasinski hit is putting up monster numbers. That’s a great sign for the direction of television and streaming.

The show is unapologetically pro-America and awesome. Of course, it’d be damn near impossible to not be that way when the content is based on the writings of Tom Clancy.

This season also did a great job of mirroring current events by going to Venezuela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Ryan (@jackryanamazon) on Nov 27, 2019 at 9:03am PST

Was season two as good as the first run? It wasn’t, but the latest episodes were still all very impressive.

It was an adrenaline filled season full of twists and turns as Ryan and his people went to South America to uncover a sinister plot.

The special forces guys in the jungle was also a great side storyline.

If you haven’t already started watching, I suggest you do immediately. “Jack Ryan” is a damn good show, and it doesn’t try to be anything it’s not.

It’s about getting the bad guys, American exceptionalism, it’s full of twists and it’s just a good time.

For those of you who have seen it, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I’m interested to hear what you thought.