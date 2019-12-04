Exclusive: Gorka: ‘We Are In A Death Struggle For The Inheritance From Our Founding Fathers’

Sebastian Gorka, former White House adviser and author of the new book “The War For America’s Soul,” sat down with Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the ‘left’s assault on America’ and what can be done to preserve what made this country ‘great in the first place’.

“We are in a cultural war, a political war for the very essence of what this nation is and we are in a death struggle for the inheritance from our founding fathers,” said Gorka. (RELATED: ‘Man Plans, God Executes’: Sebastian Gorka Opens Up About His Journey To America And The White House.)

He went on to discuss the dangers of the socialist movement in America and the significance of President Donald Trump’s presidency.

WATCH:

—————————————————————————————————————————————————

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea