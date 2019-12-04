Bail Denied For Shalaya Briston After She Allegedly Stabbed Terrelle Pryor

Shalaya Briston won’t be out of jail anytime soon.

Bail was denied for Briston after she allegedly stabbed athlete Terrelle Pryor multiple times early Saturday morning, according to a Wednesday report from TMZ. (RELATED: Terrelle Pryor Undergoes Surgery After Stabbing)

She’s been charged with felony attempted homicide, and will be back in court Dec. 12.

This whole situation is just absolutely insane. Let’s not forget Pryor is also facing a simple assault charge in this situation, and the whole incident started as an alleged domestic dispute after a night out.

The former OSU star was stabbed multiple times, rushed in for emergency surgery, and ended up in critical condition. It now looks like he’ll be just fine.

Despite Pryor not playing since the Jacksonville Jaguars cut him, he has found himself as one of the biggest storylines in the entire league.

Mind you, not for the right reasons at all.

We’ll see what happens, but I have a strong feeling Pryor’s days in the NFL are likely over. He probably has a very long road ahead of him for his recovery.

Add in the criminal charge he’s facing, Briston’s legal situation, and it’s just ugly from top to bottom.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. As I said, this has quickly become one of the craziest situations in the NFL.