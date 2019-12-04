The Who Schedule First Cincinnati-Area Concert Since Fatal Stampede In 1979

The Who has announced their first concert in the Cincinnati area after a stampede killed 11 fans outside of an arena in 1979.

The 2020 concert tour stop will mark the first time The Who have performed in the area in the last 40 years, according to a report published by the New York Post.

The stop of the “Moving On!” tour, which will occur on April 23 of 2020, was announced after the band’s documentary regarding the fatal night, “The Who: The Night That Changed Music,” aired Tuesday on WCPO Channel 9.

Both band members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were featured in interviews in the documentary.

“It’s a weird thing to have in your autobiography that, you know, 11 kids died at one of your concerts,” Townshend told the outlet. “It’s a strange, disturbing, heavy load to carry.” (RELATED: Post Malone Extends Runaway Tour Into 2020)

Fans outside the arena reportedly broke into a stampede after some thought the concert had began early, reports at the time said. 11 people died, ranging in age from 15 to 27 years old. The band didn’t learn about the fatal incident until after the concert was over.

Proceeds from the April 23 concert, which will take place at the BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University, will go to the P.E.M. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“It is right to recognize that the friends and families of those fans we lost that fateful night have not forgotten them,” Daltrey told the outlet.