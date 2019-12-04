‘Which One’s The Mom?’: Tom Carper Makes Comment About Trump Nominee’s Wife And Daughters

Democratic Delaware Sen. Tom Carper made a comment about a Trump nominee’s wife and daughters during a hearing Tuesday.

Carper joked during a committee hearing on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert J. Feitel for inspector general of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that Feitel’s daughters looked like they could be his wife.

“It’s not uncommon for a nominee, at nomination hearings, for members of the family to come,” Carper said. “Sometimes it’s a spouse. Sometimes it’s a son. Sometimes it’s a daughter, could be a parent, an aunt or an uncle, brother or sister.” (RELATED: Tom Carper, Who Admitted Hitting His Wife, Cruises To Easy Victory In 2018 Midterms)

“Just looking at this audience tonight, as I look over your left shoulder to my right, I’ve never seen a witness come before us who has three women who look like they could be his wife, and like they all look just alike. They really do,” Carper said, laughing to himself. “I’ve never had a situation where you say, ‘Which one’s the mom?’ This is pretty good.”

WATCH:

Carper’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.