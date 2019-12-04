Politics

White House Holds Routine Fire Drill During Impeachment Hearing

The White House in Washington, U.S. August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

The White House held a fire drill during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, evacuating all staff and press from the building.

President Donald Trump was still at the NATO Summit in London when alarms at the White House began to sound.

Staffers in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and a number of reporters who were not traveling in the UK with Trump were evacuated, and after a short time outside were given the go ahead to return inside.

It was later confirmed by the White House that the fire drill had been planned. (RELATED: White House Compares Schiff To A ‘Basement Blogger’ After Dems Drop Impeachment Report)