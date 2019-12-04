White House Holds Routine Fire Drill During Impeachment Hearing

The White House held a fire drill during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, evacuating all staff and press from the building.

President Donald Trump was still at the NATO Summit in London when alarms at the White House began to sound.

Fire alarms are blaring inside the press briefing room at the White House. Many reporters are heading to the exits, others ignoring it. No idea why the alarm at this point. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 4, 2019

Staffers in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and a number of reporters who were not traveling in the UK with Trump were evacuated, and after a short time outside were given the go ahead to return inside.

The White House and EEOB were evacuated for a fire alarm. After a few minutes outside we just got the all clear. pic.twitter.com/Z08HeztQWJ — Sara Cook (@saraecook) December 4, 2019

All clear at the White House. Reporters (and staff at EEOB) are returning indoors pic.twitter.com/MtYn9MIerD — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) December 4, 2019

It was later confirmed by the White House that the fire drill had been planned. (RELATED: White House Compares Schiff To A ‘Basement Blogger’ After Dems Drop Impeachment Report)

White House staff now informs me that this is a fire drill. Ugh. https://t.co/KpfV866EZT — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 4, 2019

Per a White House official this was just a fire drill. — Sara Cook (@saraecook) December 4, 2019