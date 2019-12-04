REPORT: Willie Taggart Is Interested In Returning To USF

Willie Taggart is reportedly interested in returning to USF.

Taggart, who got fired from Florida State this season, is interested in returning to the Bulls, according to Joey Knight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He previously coached in Tampa before stints at Oregon and FSU.

I’ve learned representatives of #USF have been in contact with former Bulls coach Willie Taggart regarding his old job. Taggart badly wants a second act in Tampa, willing to commit in writing he’s in it for the long haul. — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) December 4, 2019

This would be a great move for both sides. Taggart had a lot of success with the Bulls before ditching out for Oregon and Florida State.

The Bulls desperately need to make a move after firing Charlie Strong after a really bad season. You know what would move the needle? Bringing Taggart back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USF Football (@usffootball) on Nov 29, 2019 at 5:38pm PST

He needs a job, USF needs a coach and the two sides have a history of success together. This is almost too easy.

The Bulls should absolutely do whatever it takes to get Taggart, especially if he’s committed to being there for several years to come.

There’s probably not a better option out there for them.

Make the move, USF. The Bulls are in trouble, and Taggart can be their savior.