Abby Huntsman Is ‘Amazed At How Poorly’ Democrats Are Handling Impeachment

Abby Huntsman said that she has been “amazed at how poorly” House Democrats have handled the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

During a Thursday conversation on ABC’s “The View,” Huntsman — who has often been critical of the president — argued that the Democrats had made a number of unforced errors in their attempt to impeach Trump. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Mole!’ Abby Huntsman, Meghan McCain Are Not Fans Of Anonymous WH Source)

WATCH:

Huntsman began by pointing out her own concerns with the president’s behavior, saying that she believed the Democrats had a reasonable argument to make but that they had failed to do it effectively thus far.

“I don’t think there’s much worse that a United States president can do than ask a foreign government to help you put your own interests politically above the people that you serve,” she began. “Hands down, I think the Democrats have an incredibly strong argument to make on impeachment, but I have also been amazed at how poorly the impeachment process so far has been handled.”

Huntsman went on to list some of the mistakes she believed they had made, saying, “It’s too partisan, starting from the parody of the phone call by Adam Schiff, when Republicans don’t have a defense for this call. They have zero defense, but Democrats continue to give them fodder and give them ammunition.”

She concluded with a comment about Wednesday’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, saying that by stacking the witness list with scholars who were clearly biased against the president, they created the appearance that the committee was biased as well.