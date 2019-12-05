Emma Stone Gets Engaged To ‘Saturday Night Live’ Producer Dave McCary

Actress Emma Stone is officially off the market.

“Saturday Night Live” segment producer Dave McCary announced the big news on his Instagram account Wednesday.

McCary captioned the selfie of the two showing off Stone’s engagement ring with a pink hearts emoji.

The couple had been dating for two years. McCary and Stone’s relationship was first confirmed in October of 2017 by a source, People magazine reported. The source claimed the two had already been together for three months at the time.

McCary and Stone met when the “La La Land” actress hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2016. The actress starred in the sketch “Wells For Boys,” which was directed by McCary. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Emma Stone On The Internet)

Stone and McCary are both extremely private about their relationship, but have been spotted around town together a couple times and most recently were spotted grabbing dinner after a “Saturday Night Live” rehearsal in April.

Before dating McCary, Stone was in a relationship with actor Andrew Garfield. The two dated for almost four years before splitting in 2015.

“There was no drama, they’ve been apart while working. They still care about each other,” a source told People at the time of their split. “They still have love for one another. They are on good terms with each other and remain close.”