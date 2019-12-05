Al Green Says Democrats Could Impeach Trump ‘More Than Once’

Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green said Thursday that House Democrats could impeach President Donald Trump multiple times.

Green said in a C-SPAN interview that a “president can be impeached more than once” and that there is “no limit” to the number of times the House can vote on impeachment.

“I think that the Mueller report has some issues in it that ought to be considered. I think the obstruction of the Comey investigation has issues that should be considered, and I think the invidious discrimination that I have called to the attention of the public ought to be considered,” Green said. (RELATED: Al Green Falsely Claims Illegal Immigration Is Not A Crime)

“My hope is we will expand this and take up additional issues. I would also say this for your viewers, for edification purposes — a president can be impeached more than once. So we can do this — we can move forward with what we have on the table currently. We can take this before the Senate, and we can still investigate other issues, and when the president has committed additional offenses — and my suspicion is that he will — we can take those before the Senate,” he continued.

“There is no limit on the number of the times the Senate can vote to convict or not [convict] a president. No limit to the number of times a House can vote to impeach, or not, a president. So my belief is that the speaker will probably say we are going to move forward with what we have now, but we are not going to end investigations and that there may be a possible opportunity to do other things at a later time.”

WATCH:

Green first introduced articles of impeachment in November 2017, less than 10 months after Trump was sworn into office.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.