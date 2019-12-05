Baker Mayfield Thinks He’ll Play Sunday Against The Bengals, Says ‘Mama Didn’t Raise A Wuss’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield intends to play Sunday against the Bengals.

The young quarterback is struggling with a hand injury, but intends to play this weekend, according to Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why? Mayfield said it’s because “Mama didn’t raise a wuss.”

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield did not throw as part of limited participation in Wednesday’s practice, but he is confident he will play against the Bengals despite his hand injury. “Mama didn’t raise a wuss,” Mayfield said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2019

Well, Mayfield better hope he wins against the Bengals. You can’t drop a line like that and then lose. Of course, it’d be classic Mayfield if the Browns went out and got smoked.

That’d just be classic Cleveland Browns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 1, 2019 at 7:26am PST

Mayfield is full of talk, swagger and lines. Wins? Well, those seem to be very few so far in young NFL career.

He’s out there running his mouth on a regular basis and will likely miss the playoffs once again. What a shame!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Nov 8, 2019 at 3:20pm PST

Of course, I’d never cheer for anybody to be hurt. I want Mayfield to be healthy. It’s not as funny when the Browns lose if the QB is injured.

It’s really only entertaining when he’s at full strength, and gets smoked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Aug 7, 2019 at 7:09pm PDT

Too bad the Bengals are trash and probably won’t win no matter what. Either way, Mayfield better sling it after dropping a “mama” line.