Biden Adviser Defends Dust-Up With Iowa Voter, Says He Meant To Say ‘Facts,’ Not ‘Fat’

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign adviser Symone Sanders rushed to defend him Thursday after a testy exchange with an Iowa voter.

The unidentified gentleman confronted Biden at a New Hampton campaign event with a question about his son Hunter’s work with Burisma in Ukraine.

WATCH: A tense exchange with a voter at ⁦@JoeBiden⁩’s event in New Hampton, IA this morning, where a voter started out by telling Biden he had two problems with him: he was too old, and his son’s work in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ok7m0ShFPd — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 5, 2019

During the heated exchange Biden called the man a “damn liar,” challenged him to a push-up contest, and seemed to make several comments alluding to the man’s weight.

Following intense criticism on social media, Sanders responded to the incident in a series of tweets, beginning by suggesting that Biden was justified in his angry response because “1) the gentleman is a self identified Warren supporter who said he would vote for the VP in a general election 2) his facts were flat-out wrong and 3) the crowd backed VP Biden up in his response.”

Let’s be clear RE: the exchange VP Biden had with a voter in Iowa earlier today: 1) the gentleman is a self identified Warren supporter who said he would vote for the VP in a general election 2) his facts were flat-out wrong and 3) the crowd backed VP Biden up in his response. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) December 5, 2019

Sanders then argued that what many had interpreted as Biden calling the gentleman “fat” was actually the word “facts.”

To be clear: Any assertion VP Biden said a word about the gentleman’s appearance is making this something it is not. In the latter part of the exchange, the VP began to say “Look, facts” then said “here’s the deal.” If you’ve been to a Biden event, you’ve heard this before. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) December 5, 2019

Sanders concluded by attempting to turn the conversation back on Republicans with a jab at President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The reality is this – a reference was made to the “news” today and I think we all know which outlet has continued to peddle the debunked conspiracy theories cooked up by Trump and Rudy Guiliani about Ukraine. These lies will not go unchecked & we’ll continue to lay out the facts. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) December 5, 2019

The man who started the whole thing told another reporter that the former vice president was “senile, anyhow” and nearly got into a fight with another man at the same event.

The voter who got in a confrontation with Biden — who refused to give his name but said he is a registered independent — almost got in a fight with another voter after the event. He also said Biden is “senile, anyhow” https://t.co/DyMpBoxF2E pic.twitter.com/8cWzYbwt7m — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) December 5, 2019

And critics quickly contested Sanders’ assertion that Biden had said “facts” rather than “fat.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson And Mark Steyn Mock Biden’s ‘No Malarkey’ Tour, Suggest Alternate Slogans)

This is a lie. It’s on video. Biden said “fat” not “facts” https://t.co/arA5BalIPu pic.twitter.com/8vcMRQVBFv — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) December 5, 2019

Nothing says “No Malarkey” like a Biden staffer blatantly lying about what we all heard Biden say on camera after repeatedly insulting the man’s weight. https://t.co/FE1EayJmZE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 5, 2019

Biden camp spin is that he actually said “Look Facts” which would be believable if you didn’t hear the former VP challenge him to a push up context https://t.co/cZtKeqlc2M — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 5, 2019