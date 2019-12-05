Politics

Biden Adviser Defends Dust-Up With Iowa Voter, Says He Meant To Say ‘Facts,’ Not ‘Fat’

Symone Sanders speaks onstage during Global Citizen Week: At What Cost? at The Apollo Theater on September 23, 2018 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global CitizenGlobal Citizen Week: At What Cost?

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign adviser Symone Sanders rushed to defend him Thursday after a testy exchange with an Iowa voter.

The unidentified gentleman confronted Biden at a New Hampton campaign event with a question about his son Hunter’s work with Burisma in Ukraine.

During the heated exchange Biden called the man a “damn liar,” challenged him to a push-up contest, and seemed to make several comments alluding to the man’s weight.

Following intense criticism on social media, Sanders responded to the incident in a series of tweets, beginning by suggesting that Biden was justified in his angry response because “1) the gentleman is a self identified Warren supporter who said he would vote for the VP in a general election 2) his facts were flat-out wrong and 3) the crowd backed VP Biden up in his response.”

Sanders then argued that what many had interpreted as Biden calling the gentleman “fat” was actually the word “facts.”

Sanders concluded by attempting to turn the conversation back on Republicans with a jab at President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The man who started the whole thing told another reporter that the former vice president was “senile, anyhow” and nearly got into a fight with another man at the same event.

And critics quickly contested Sanders’ assertion that Biden had said “facts” rather than “fat.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson And Mark Steyn Mock Biden’s ‘No Malarkey’ Tour, Suggest Alternate Slogans)