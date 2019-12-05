Big Ten And SEC Dominate College Football Regular Season TV Ratings

The Big Ten and the SEC dominated the TV ratings for the college football regular season.

According to Ryan Brown, the five most watched games all season featured a team from the SEC or Big 10. The only other team even in the top five was Notre Dame, which is an independent. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Top regular season college football games (in millions of viewers): 1. Alabama v LSU – CBS – 16.64M

2. Ohio State v UM – FOX – 12.42M

3. Iron Bowl – CBS – 11.43M

4. Penn St v OSU – FOX – 9.43M

5. UGA v ND – CBS – 9.29M Numbers courtesy of Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownWJOX) December 5, 2019

The tweet above tells you everything you need to know about the landscape of the college football world. The SEC and Big Ten, who are bitter rivals and enemies, rule the sport.

The fans are craziest, the people are more passionate, the TV audiences are huge and people just care a whole lot more.

There’s a reason the best teams in America are in those two conferences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 4, 2019 at 2:12pm PST

While I trash the SEC on a regular basis, there’s no doubt at all that I respect the fans. They’re no joke at all.

They’re passionate people who just want to win at all costs. While I might hate them, I’ll always respect a rival who is willing to put it all on the line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 23, 2019 at 6:38pm PST

As for the Big 12, PAC-12 and ACC, it’s clear they’re in a second tier, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The reality is they’re just not going to catch the Big 10 and SEC.

As long as the guys up in the north and men in the south keep taking care of business, our domination probably won’t change anytime soon.