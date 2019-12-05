CNN Hits Three-Year Ratings Low Amid Impeachment Drama

CNN posted its lowest primetime ratings in three years over the Thanksgiving holidays, while Fox News posted higher ratings than CNN and MSNBC combined.

Fox News averaged nearly 2.2 million viewers in primetime last week, including 303,000 in the coveted age 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research. MSNBC averaged over 1.3 million viewers in primetime last week, with 187,000 in the 25-54 demographic, while CNN averaged just 643,000 primetime viewers, with 138,000 coming from the 25-54 demographic.

It was CNN's worst primetime week in three years, and its worst week among the 25-54 demographic. The low ratings come as House Democrats have been conducting hearings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Fox News also topped cable news in total day ratings for the 47th consecutive week, averaging over 1.3 million viewers. The network also finished first among the 25-54 demographic for the 17th consecutive week, averaging 222,000 viewers.