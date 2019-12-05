HIGHLIGHTS: Purdue Blows Out Virginia In Shocking Fashion

The Purdue Boilermakers upset defending national champions Virginia in unreal fashion Wednesday night.

Purdue beat the Cavaliers up and down the floor to the tune of 69-40. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. The Boilermakers beat the defending champs by 29 points!

Twenty-nine points!

I don’t understand this college basketball season at all. It makes no sense to me on any level. Every week we seemingly have absurd upsets.

Duke and Kentucky both lost to teams substantially less talented, and now Virginia went out and loss by 29 to Purdue.

It’s not just the fact the Cavaliers lost. It’s the fact they lost by 29 points! It’s a staggering difference!

I’m almost scared to start betting college basketball at any high level this season because I clearly have no idea what the hell is going to happen.

Unranked Purdue just crushed number five Virginia. I couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if I tried.

We’ll see which team is the next one to come crashing down. At this point in time, you almost don’t want to be ranked because top teams are falling left and right.