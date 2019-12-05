These Are The Reasons The Impeachment Inquiry Is Falling Apart — Get The Details In An Editors Live Chat

Happy Thursday, Patriots!
Thanks for tuning in to this week’s Patriots Only live video chat with White House correspondent Amber Athey, deputy editor Arthur Bloom, and audience development manager Christian Datoc.
The team will be discussing and taking questions about Wednesday’s impeachment hearing at the House Judiciary Committee, the Democrats allegedly holding Nancy Pelosi hostage, next week’s highly anticipated FISA abuse report from DOJ IG Michael Horowitz, and other news of the day. (RELATED: This Has Been The Worst ‘Anti-Trump Media’ Week In Months — Get The Full Details In A Patriots Only Live Editors Chat)
Here are your instructions for how to join the chat. It’s ultra simple, no email required:
1. Click the “Vimeo” icon in the bottom right of the video window to enter the Live Q&A chatroom.
2. Once in the chatroom, the Q&A section will be visible to the right of the video window. Click “sign in as guest” and ask your questions there!
3. Our editors will display the best questions and answer them live!
Make sure to go and subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow us on all of our social media channels:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/