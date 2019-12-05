Demi Lovato Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Rumors’ After Announcing Break From Social Media

Demi Lovato got everyone’s attention Thursday when she posted a cryptic message about “rumors” after announcing that she was taking a break from social media.

The 27-year-old singer made the comment on her Instagram story with a completely black picture and the words “Don’t believe the rumors,” along with an upside down smiley face, per Page Six (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 3, 2019 at 3:04pm PST

It comes after she made a post on her social media account with another completely all-black photo and she captioned her post, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”(RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

There was no other information provided about when fans can expect to hear this new music or when she will be back on the site.

This comes after the “Sober” singer shared earlier this year that she had signed on with a new talent manager, Scooter Braun, and was looking forward to making some new songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 30, 2019 at 7:44pm PDT

“Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker wrote at the time “Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey.”

As previously reported, the pop star had to be hospitalized for two weeks last July after she nearly died from a drug overdose. She then went straight to a rehab facility. Most recently, reports have surfaced that she is doing extremely well and committed to her sobriety.

We can hardly wait!