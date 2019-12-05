Eddie Murphy Explains Why He’s Making A Return To ‘Saturday Night Live’

Eddie Murphy explained why he decided to make a return to “Saturday Night Live” after all this time and it sounds like it is going to be epic.

“I don’t know what we are going to do,” the 58-year-old comedian shared with Ellen DeGeneres during his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday, per Deadline in a piece published Thursday. “You don’t know what that show’s going to be until you kind of get there and then they kind of figure out over the week what the show’s going to be.” (RELATED: ‘SNL’ Alum Rob Schneider: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Now Ruining The Joke)

Murphy added, that he would “imagine” he will do characters he did that were popular on the show back when he was a regular in the 80’s. (RELATED: REPORT: Eddie Murphy In Talks Over $70 Million Standup Deal With Netflix)

“I kinda wanted to go back after the 40th anniversary,” the “Norbit” star explained. The comment was a reference to the “Coming To America” star’s last appearance on the 2015 ‘SNL’ 40th anniversary special that was described as awkward.

Murphy went on to share that his appearance on the show sparked “a big burst of nostalgia” and that he’s just been waiting for the “right time” to come back.

“Dolomite made this the perfect time,” he added, referencing his Netflix comedy movie.

At one point, the “Beverly Hills Cop” star also talked about movies he’s done where he plays multiple characters with the help of wigs and make-up.

“Every time I do a make-up movie I always say this is the last time I’m doing this sh*t,” the legendary comedian shared. “Then I end up in the make-up chair.”

Murphy will host the show Saturday on Dec. 21 with music guest star, Lizzo.

We can hardly wait!