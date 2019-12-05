HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses To North Carolina State 69-54

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a brutal 69-54 loss Wednesday night to North Carolina State.

Going into the game, I said this was pretty much a must-win game. It just was. We came into the night at 4-3, and off two straight losses. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, things didn’t go well against the Wolfpack at all. We looked absolutely awful at times. It was downright pathetic.

For a team loaded with shooters all over the floor, we shot a pathetic 5-23 from three. I don’t mind trying to air raid this offense from deep, but it has to actually work.

Wednesday night, it didn’t come even close to working.

I’m honestly at a loss for words right now. This is Wisconsin basketball we’re talking about. This is the Badgers.

I thought we were a basketball powerhouse. I thought we were a shining example of old school basketball-winning in the modern era.

Clearly, something has to change. We’re eight games into the season and appear doomed for another March without madness.

I have been a huge Greg Gard defender, but my patience is running out as we sit at 4-4 eight games into the season.

If we miss the tournament, his seat should be hot as all hell. I’ll leave it at that. There’s still plenty of time to improve, but that clock is running out.