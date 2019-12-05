Impeachment Is A Hostage Crisis, And Nancy Pelosi Is Blinking In Morse Code

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Thursday call for articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump isn’t 5D chess like the media wants you to think.

Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese sat down with Christian Datoc to explain the very tight bind she currently finds herself in, and the pair debated whether the entire inquiry will end with her losing the chair and the House majority.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!